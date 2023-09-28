Auto rickshaw driver held in Ujjain in rape case of 12-year-old girl

Ujjain (MP), Sep 28 (PTI) An auto rickshaw driver detained during the probe was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping and brutalising a 12-year-old girl here, police said.

Bharat Soni, the accused, tried to escape when being taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene but was chased down by the policemen, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

Soni fell on the road while running and two police personnel were also injured in the incident that took place near Jeevan Khedi locality, he said.

The girl, found in injured condition in the area on Monday, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore. PTI COR MAS KRK