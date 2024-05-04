Auto rickshaw driver hurt in signage hoarding collapse in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A 42 year-old man was injured when a damaged signage hoarding fell on him in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri market here early Saturday, police said.

Ajab Singh aka Ajay, an auto rickshaw driver, was sitting on a bench when a truck at about 3.30 am hit the pole to which the hoarding was attached and the metal board fell on him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Joy Tirkey said Singh was taken to GTB Hospital where he is under treatment but stable.

In the incident, Singh's auto rickshaw and one Mahindra pickup van were also damaged.

"Cranes were called and damaged hoarding was removed," Tirkey said.

A case under charges related to rash driving and endangering life or personal safety of others was registered at Gokulpuri Police Station.

A team has been formed to nab the truck driver, police said. PTI ALK VN VN