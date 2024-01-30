Auto-rickshaw driver in Navi Mumbai booked for molesting teenage girl

Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl while she was on way to school in his vehicle in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 25 in Turbhe area, he said, adding that the victim and the 37-year-old accused are residents of Ambedkar Nagar in the same area.

The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while she was travelling to school in the auto-rickshaw, the official from Turbhe police station said.

A case was registered against the accused on Monday under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK