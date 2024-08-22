Auto, taxi drivers begin 2-day strike in Delhi-NCR demanding better compensation

New Delhi: Commuters in Delhi-NCR faced a tough time as taxi and autorickshaw drivers began their two-day strike on Thursday demanding better compensation from cab aggregator services.

Taxi and auto unions said inadequate compensation coupled with aggergators launching bike taxi services has hit their livelihood.

Eighty per cent of autorickshaws and taxis are off the road in the national capital, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union (DATTCU) president Kishan Verma claimed and announced that a protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar.

Anil Pradhan, a cab driver, demanded a ban on bike taxis that offer services using non-commercial numberplates. "The government should step in and ban the commercial plying of vehicles with non-commercial numberplates. It is becoming difficult to make ends meet," he said.

Adarsh Tiwari, another cab driver, said, "The companies offer us very less rate for our services. Due to this, we are unable to pay the installments of our vehicles and meet other expenses. We are unable to ensure good education for our children and sufficient food for our families." People took to social media to complaint about delay in getting cabs and cancellations.

"Spent the last 35 mins trying to get a cab in Noida for Delhi. What’s wrong with @Olacabs @Uber_India @rapidobikeapp," X user Prashhush posted.

Another X user, Kshitiz Agarwal said, "Is it only me or uber doesn’t work anymore now? Couldn’t find a uber cab for 30 mins nowadays even at posh localities like south extension, new delhi #uber #ola."

DATTCU president Verma, "We will also be holding a protest at Jantar Mantar to demand a ban on plying of private vehicles by cab aggregator companies. Why are we made to take permits and pay taxes when private vehicles are allowed to ply? We demand that the government impose a ban on them."