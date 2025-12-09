Autobotz clinches BGMI title at Nagaland’s Hornbill Esports Festival

Kohima, Dec 9 (PTI) Team Autobotz emerged as the BGMI champions of the Hornbill Esports Festival 2025, the second edition of Nagaland’s premier competitive gaming event held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

Esports (electronic sports) are organised video gaming where players or teams compete in video games, often in large tournaments.

Organised by the Esports Association of Nagaland (ESAN) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, the festival, held since Monday, aimed to promote esports talent and blend gaming with youth culture, music and digital entertainment.

Lobster from Team Autobotz was adjudged Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his exceptional performance in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) championship. The team is composed of members from different parts of the country.

TSN Esports from West Bengal secured first runners-up, followed by SEG Esports from Manipur in second place.

In E-Football (Electronic Football), Diablo clinched the championship title, with Lamgouhao Kipgen finishing as first runner-up. Yongsen and Jipin third and fourth positions, respectively.

In the FC 25 (Football Club 25), Tiatoshi emerged as champion, followed by Vizokho while Levicus and SarSongja were placed third and fourth.

In Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), Team SSX Simp Official from West Bengal lifted the championship, while Team Elusivity from Manipur claimed the first runners-up position.

The EChess was won by Avituo Nagi while Iloto Seb, Khoveto Vero & Shürho Zhalie Sebastian won the second, third, and fourth respectively.

The Hornbill Esports Festival is expanding as a major digital attraction of the Hornbill Festival, strengthening Nagaland’s emergence as a growing esports hub in the region.

A total cash award of Rs 10 lakh was distributed to the winners in different events.

Meanwhile, addressing the valedictory function Sherry Lalthangzo, Economic Advisor for the North Eastern Region, urged young people to pursue their dreams with discipline and balance.

Acknowledging the generational conflicts surrounding gaming, Lalthangzo admitted she once discouraged such activities but now actively promotes the AVGC sector — animation, visual effects, gaming and comics — through youth training programs in the Northeast.

She emphasised the need for control, moderation and wise decision-making in gaming, saying that any activity, if done without discipline, can become harmful.

Youths, she said, should pursue paths that are good for themselves, their family and society.

Encouraging multi-skilling, Lalthangzo cited examples of individuals balancing multiple professions, stressing that young people can explore diverse talents as long as it does not affect their health or family life. PTI NBS NN