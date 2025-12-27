Autograft cartilage tissue transplant restores mobility in 53-year-old patient

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) A 53-year-old man, currently working in Madhya Pradesh, successfully underwent a single-stage autograft cartilage transplant, and had his mobility restored after over 15 years of agonising knee pain, a hospital here claimed on Saturday.

He has been living a pain-free life after undergoing the transplant in 2018, demonstrating the remarkable recovery this technique can achieve.

"MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar, has successfully performed a fifth-generation autograft cartilage tissue transplant, an advanced daycare arthroscopic technique that enables patients to walk immediately after surgery and helps avert the need for total knee replacement," the hospital said in a release here.

In this procedure, the healthy cartilage is harvested from the patient’s own joint and transplanted to the damaged area.

The patient had suffered from severe knee pain and restricted mobility for over 15 years due to osteoarthritis.

"Progressive cartilage damage and joint deformity had placed him at risk of requiring a total knee replacement. However, after undergoing a single-stage autograft cartilage transplant in 2018, he has remained completely symptom-free for six years," the release said.

"Autograft cartilage tissue transplant is highly effective. The procedure involves graft preparation, PRP application, using platelet-rich plasma from the patient's own blood to promote healing, and fibrin glue fixation, a natural biological adhesive that secures the graft," Dr Nandkumar Sundaram, senior consultant, Department of Orthopaedics, said.