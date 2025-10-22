Automatic ticket vending machines installed at 5 railway stations in Jammu division

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) have been installed at five major railway stations in the Jammu division to enhance passenger convenience during the festive season, officials said on Wednesday.

The machines have been set up at Pathankot Cantonment, Pathankot City, Jammu, Shahid Captain Tushar Mahajan (Udhampur), and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations, they said.

These ATVMs allow passengers to purchase tickets easily without standing in long queues. The machines feature a user-friendly touchscreen interface that enables quick booking of tickets at passengers’ convenience, the railway officials said.

Digital payment options, including UPI and other cashless methods, are supported by the machines. “Passengers can make cashless payments, making transactions faster and safer. Those using Railway Smart Cards also receive 3 per cent additional value on every recharge,” an official said.

The ATVMs can be used 24x7 to purchase unreserved and platform tickets and offer multi-language options for ease of use.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the initiative will help reduce crowding at railway stations. “By promoting the use of ATVMs, unnecessary crowding at stations can be controlled, creating a safe environment for all passengers,” he said.

Indian Railways has urged passengers to make use of the facility and enjoy a more comfortable and hassle-free travel experience.