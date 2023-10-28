Autopsy conducted on Swiss woman found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) An autopsy was conducted on Saturday on the Swiss woman who was found murdered in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on October 20, police said.

Advertisment

A medical board of three doctors was set up to conduct the autopsy at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital after the police got a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Switzerland Embassy here, the police said.

The decomposed body of Nina Berger, aged around 30 years, was found from a spot near the wall of a municipal school in Tilak Nagar on October 20. Her limbs were tied with metal chains, which were locked.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said, "Since it is being suspected that the deceased was a foreign national, we have been coordinating with the Switzerland Embassy through the established channel." He said while the police are yet to get confirmation on the identity, the embassy had given a "go-ahead" for the autopsy.

Advertisment

"Report of autopsy regarding the cause of death will be received in the coming days," Veer said.

Switzerland had confirmed earlier that the woman was a Swiss citizen.

Sources said Delhi Police has also preserved viscera and vaginal swab to know the exact reason of death and if there was any sexual assault before the alleged murder of Berger.

Advertisment

The processes of DNA and biometric tests have also been initiated, sources added.

Gurpreet Singh, 33, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Berger, had said that he had strangled her to death and dumped her body near a school in Tilak Nagar. He also chained and locked her limbs before throwing the body from his Santro car.

Police also scanned the social media profile of Berger. They have found an account, appeared to be of her, which showed that she was an animal lover.

It has been found during investigation that Berger had travelled to France before coming to India.

Gurpreet Singh's interrogation was underway as he was on five-day police custody. His father, who is believed to be in France, is yet to join the probe, an official said. It is suspected that Berger might have been in touch with Gurpreet Singh's father as well before coming to India. Gurpreet Singh, during interrogation had said that he wanted to marry Berger but when she turned down his proposal he killed her. PTI ALK SMN SMN