Autorickshaw catches fire after accident, two charred to death in Kerala

Kannur, Oct 13 (PTI) Two men were charred to death after the CNG-powered autorickshaw they were travelling in met with an accident and caught fire at Kathirur near here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Driver Abhilash (37) and his friend Shaijesh (36) were charred to death in the accident around 8.30 pm. The autorickshaw had collided with a private bus and overturned before catching fire, they said.

Onlookers told the police that the fire from the cylinder had engulfed the autorickshaw before they could intervene.

"The locals were unable to approach the vehicle due to the fire," the police said.

The Fire Force later doused the flames and the police shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital. PTI RRT SZM