Autorickshaw driver arrested for abusing minor girl in Cuttack

Cuttack, Aug 18 (PTI) The Cuttack Urban District Police on Monday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly abusing a minor girl inside his vehicle earlier this month, an officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 8 when the victim and her friend had hired an auto rickshaw to travel from Badambadi to Jagatpur on the outskirts of the city.

On the way, the victim asked her friend to get some water as she was feeling nauseous. When her friend went to buy a bottle of water from a roadside shop in Chauliaganj area, the driver allegedly abused her, police said.

Though the incident took place on August 8, the matter came to light recently after a police complaint was filed by the survivor's family, they said.

"Acting on the complaint lodged at Chauliaganj police station, we arrested the accused driver and seized the vehicle after verifying CCTV footage," Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said. PTI BBM BBM MNB