Autorickshaw driver arrested for running over traffic cop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) A traffic police constable was seriously injured when an autorickshaw driver allegedly ran him over when he tried to stop him for violating rules in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at 1 PM on Sunday when the constable, identified as Tukaram Taksale, flagged down the autorickshaw after noticing that the driver was not wearing a uniform.

However, instead of complying, the driver deliberately accelerated and drove the three-wheeler over Taksale, causing serious injuries, a police official said.

While fleeing the spot, he dashed and injured a motorcyclist, he said, adding that the police tracked down the driver, identified as Mohammed Yusuf, and arrested him.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, and under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, the official said.

He was produced in a court, which remanded him to police custody for three days, he said.

The injured constable is undergoing treatment at a hospital. PTI AW NSK