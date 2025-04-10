Autorickshaw driver arrested for sexually assaulting physically-challenged woman passenger

Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a physically-challenged woman in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on April 7 when the 30-year-old victim had hailed an autorickshaw to go to her relative's house in Sonarpada, the Tilaknagar police station official said.

"The accused took a detour and went to an isolated spot in Mumbra, where he sexually assaulted the woman. After she informed kin, a case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of her mother. Faisal Khan was held from Diva after CCTV footage of the area was checked and the details of the vehicle were received," senior inspector Vijay Kadam said.

Khan's advocate Aniruddha Kulkarni said his client was innocent.

The Kalyan district and sessions court remanded Khan in four-day police custody, Kadam said. PTI COR BNM