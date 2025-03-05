Autorickshaw driver arrested for trafficking, selling banned drug in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 5 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly trafficking and selling the banned drug MDMA here, police said on Wednesday.

The police seized 75 grams of MDMA worth approximately Rs 3.75 lakh, along with a mobile phone and an autorickshaw from the accused. The total value of the confiscated items is estimated to be Rs 5 lakh, they said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Mohammad Abdul Jaleel (32), a resident of Kasaba Bengre, Mangaluru, was allegedly transporting MDMA from Bengaluru via parcel service and selling it to the public and students in Mangaluru.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB police apprehended him on March 4 within the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru North Police Station.

Police suspect that the accused was part of a larger drug distribution network and are continuing their investigation to identify others involved.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Police Station, and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH