Autorickshaw driver assaults, rapes woman on beach in Palghar; held

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was raped and assaulted by an autorickshaw driver at a beach in neighbouring Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested the accused for the assault that took place at Vasai Beach earlier this week, an official said.

The official said the woman was spotted near Goregaon railway station here on Wednesday morning, and when questioned, she informed the police about the rape.

She was taken to a government-run hospital, he said.

The woman, in her statement, has alleged that she met the accused autorickshaw driver at Vasai railway station premises, and he took her to the beach, where he assaulted and raped her, the official said.

He said a case was registered at Vanarai police station, and multiple teams were formed to apprehend the accused.

The teams launched a search between Churchgate and Virar railway stations and nabbed the 32-year-old accused from a slum in Khairpada Valiv, the official said. PTI DC ARU