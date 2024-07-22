Autorickshaw driver booked for kidnapping and attacking teenage girl

Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver from Thane district for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl and threatening her with an acid attack if she continued her relations with another man, an official said on Monday.

Police said the victim and the accused were previously acquainted.

The incident took place at around 10 AM on Saturday near Vicco Naka on Kalyan-Shil Road when autorickshaw driver Nitesh Gaikwad forcibly pulled the girl into his rickshaw, snatched her headphones, and threw them away.

He then slammed her head against the iron rod of the rickshaw before driving away with her, the police official said.

After travelling a short distance, Gaikwad stopped the rickshaw under a tree, physically restrained the victim by holding her neck and hands, and accused her of maintaining a relationship with another man.

He demanded that she stay in contact with him, threatening to disrupt her education and to throw chemicals on her face if she refused, the official said.

The Manpada police station has registered the FIR under various sections related to kidnapping, assault, and threats, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway and no arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK