Autorickshaw driver dies after ''assault'' by bus employees in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 7 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver who was allegedly manhandled by employees of a private bus in this north Kerala district collapsed and died on Friday, according to police.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Latheef, a resident of Manoor.

Three people were taken into custody in connection with the incident. However, the exact cause of death can only be determined after a postmortem, police said.

The altercation began when Latheef picked up passengers from the Vadakkemanna bus stop in Kodur before the bus arrived, police added.

Enraged by this, employees of the private bus operating on the Manjeri-Tirur route allegedly followed his vehicle, intercepted it, and assaulted him.

Despite sustaining injuries, Latheef managed to drive himself to the hospital but collapsed upon arrival. He was later declared dead at Malappuram Taluk Government Hospital, police said.

Following the incident, police detained three bus employees and are in the process of registering a case.

Latheef's body will be shifted to the mortuary at Manjeri Medical College for a postmortem examination, police added.