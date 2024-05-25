Autorickshaw driver dies after falling into stormwater drain in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 25 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver died after his vehicle fell into a stormwater drain, police said on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred on Friday night when Deepak Acharya's autorickshaw skid and fell into the drain while negotiating a curve near Kottara under Urwa police station limits, they said.

Since Thursday, there has been heavy rainfall in Mangaluru following which the drains were overflowing.

The man (40) drowned in the drain, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against concerned officials of Mangalore City Corporation.