Autorickshaw driver held for assaulting woman, father in Thane district

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly verbally abusing a woman and assaulting her and her father in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday nabbed the accused, Sahil Pathan, in connection with the incident that took place in Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official said.

He said the woman was walking in the Navi Vasti area with her father around 8 pm when Pathan allegedly made inappropriate remarks and grabbed her.

The official said when the woman's father intervened, the accused picked up a metal sheet lying nearby and attacked him with it.

Pathan has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means), and other relevant provisions. PTI COR ARU