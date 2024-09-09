Autorickshaw driver held for molesting student in Kalyan

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly molesting a student on Monday, a police official said.

The student, while returning home in the accused's vehicle, noticed him indulging in inappropriate behaviour and asked him to stop but the latter refused, the Kolshewadi police station official said.

"She had to jump out of the autorickshaw in fear. Accused Gopal Mudaliyar followed her and abused her. On her mother's complaint, a case was registered. Mudaliyar was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molestation and other offences," he said. PTI COR BNM