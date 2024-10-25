Autorickshaw driver held for sodomising 9-year-old boy in Thane district

Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a nine-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child's father, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused and apprehended him in Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official said.

The accused was ferrying the boy and other school children home in the afternoon when he stopped his autorickshaw near a park in the Dhobitalao locality and asked the children to play, holding the boy behind, he said.

The accused allegedly sodomised the boy in the vehicle. The child later informed his parents about the assault, the official said, adding that a probe is on. PTI COR ARU