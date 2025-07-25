Autorickshaw driver held with three stolen mobile phones at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 43-year-old autorickshaw driver, involved in multiple cases of mobile phone thefts, has been arrested from Rajiv Chowk metro station here, a police official said on Friday.

Three expensive mobile phones were recovered from his possession, he said.

The accused, identified as Manoj Gupta alias Chawal, was arrested on Thursday while he was loitering suspiciously near the Rajiv Chowk metro station's Blue Line, the official added.

"Three high-end stolen mobile phones, including two iPhones and a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, were recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said.

During frisking and preliminary questioning, the suspect could not give a satisfactory response regarding the expensive mobile phones found in his possession.

Upon further investigation, it was found that one of the phones was linked to a theft case registered at Rajiv Chowk Metro police station on July 9, while the other two were linked to cases reported on July 10, the DCP said.

Police further revealed that Gupta was already wanted in a previous mobile theft case registered in March this year, in which his associate Asif Pathan alias Sheru had been arrested. He was also wanted in two more mobile theft cases registered at Azadpur Metro police station.

Gupta has a long criminal history and is previously involved in at least 30 criminal cases, including theft and violations under the Arms Act, registered across various police stations in Delhi, the official said. PTI SSJ SSJ RUK RUK