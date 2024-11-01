Autorickshaw driver killed after being hit by car in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was killed after being hit by a car driven by a Delhi Police constable in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Thursday night when the vehicles had a head-on collision near the Trilokpuri road.

According to a police officer, it is suspected that the accident took place as the autorickshaw was coming from the wrong side of the road but it is being further corroborated.

The officer said soon after receiving a call, a police team reached the spot and found the damaged vehicles.

Advertisment

The autorickshaw driver, Harsh (24), was already taken to a hospital while the driver of the car, constable Varun Yadav, was present at the spot, the officer said.

He said Yadav is deployed at the Mayur Vihar police station and was going to attend a case that had occurred within his police station's jurisdiction.

The constable was taken into police custody and sent for a medical examination. "He was not found under the influence of alcohol," another officer said.

Advertisment

Police said a case under the relevant legal provisions has been registered against Yadav and further investigations are underway.

The body of the autorickshaw driver was handed over to his family after post-mortem on Friday, police said. PTI ALK RC