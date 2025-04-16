Bengaluru autorickshaw driver killed as metro rail viaduct falls on him at Kogilu Cross

Bengaluru: An autorickshaw driver was killed and his passenger sustained serious injuries when a metro rail viaduct being transported on truck fell on the auto here in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased auto driver Kasim, a resident of Hegde Nagar, was receiving money from the passenger when the viaduct fell on them at Kogilu Cross, police added.

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the 18-wheel truck carrying the concrete viaduct was taking a turn when the viaduct slipped from it and fell on the autorickshaw, killing the driver instantly.

Seriously injured passenger of the autorickshaw is being treated in a hospital, the BMRCL source said.