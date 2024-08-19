Autorickshaw driver knifed for refusing man money for ganja in Thane district

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed and injured by a man after he refused to give him money to procure ganja in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in a slum in the Kalwa area on Saturday night, an official said.

The alleged accused, Vicky Daniel, approached the victim and demanded Rs 500 to procure ganja, and when the latter refused, he pulled out a knife and attacked him brutally, he said.

The autorickshaw driver sustained injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR ARU