Autorickshaw driver shot dead in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur(Jharkhand), Jan 2 (PTI) A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was on Thursday shot dead allegedly by two unidentified persons over old enmity in Sonari area here, a police officer said.

The victim identified as Suraj Pramanik was resting in his auto near Bal Vihar when the accused on a motorcycle opened fire at him, the officer said.

The local residents rushed him to MGM hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have registered a case in this regard.

An empty cartridge was recovered from the spot, they said.

Pramanik's family alleged that he had an old enmity with Kallu and Manoj Jaiswal. PTI BS RG