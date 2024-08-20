Autorickshaw driver thrashed, robbed in Gurugram; 3 booked

Gurugram, Aug 20 (PTI) Three men posing as passengers allegedly thrashed an autorickshaw driver and rode away with his auto, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Deepankar was in the Cyber City, they said.

Deepankar, in his complaint, said that the three men asked him to take them to the Gwal Pahari area on Faridabad road.

"It was around 11 pm when on the way to Faridabad Road, they stopped the auto and two youths got down. The youth sitting in the auto caught hold of my neck and all three started beating me and snatched my mobile phone," Deepankar said.

"After this, the youth pushed him and fled with the auto", he told the police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Sushant Lok police station on Monday against the three unidentified men under section 309(6) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area," said the police officer. PTI COR BM HIG HIG