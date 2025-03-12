Bengaluru: Autorickshaw fare hike likely after Metro, bus tariff increase

Bengaluru: After a steep hike in Metro Rail and government bus ticket prices, the autorickshaw fares in Bengaluru are also likely to rise.

In response to demands from autorickshaw drivers' associations in the city, the Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority has convened a meeting on Wednesday to discuss a possible fare revision.

According to sources in the transport department, presently the minimum fare stands at Rs 30 and an additional charge of Rs 15 per kilometre beyond two kilometres.

The autorickshaw drivers have proposed raising the minimum fare to Rs 50 and charge Rs 25 per kilometre for distances exceeding two kilometres.

However, the transport department is pushing to cap the minimum fare at Rs 40, with a per km rate of Rs 20.

Once the autorickshaw fares go up, the ride-hailing companies will have to increase the fares of cab services, Swabhimani Chalakara Sanghatanegala Okkoota (SCSO) president Tanveer Pasha told PTI.