Autorickshaw hit by speeding vehicle in UP's Kaushambi; mother-son killed

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A speeding vehicle on Saturday hit an autorickshaw from behind on the Bairampur Mahewa Ghat road, killing a 40-year-old woman and her son and injuring six others, police said.

Circle Officer (Kaushambi) JP Pandey said the auto-rickshaw was carrying eight people, who were returning from the Hanuman temple in Rajapur, Chitrakoot.

Maya Devi Sahu and her 17-year-old son, Arun Sahu, died on the spot, he said.

The six wounded were rushed to the district hospital.

Pandey said that the offending driver fled, leaving his vehicle behind.

Police are scouring footage from CCTV mounted on the road to identify him. PTI COR NAV VN VN