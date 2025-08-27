Autorickshaw theft racket busted in Jamshedpur, 3 arrested, 7 vehicles recovered

Jamshedpur, Aug 27 (PTI) In a crackdown on an organised autorickshaw theft gang, Jamshedpur police arrested three persons and recovered seven stolen three-wheelers, officials said on Wednesday.

Police swung into action after a case of autorickshaw theft was registered by a person at Kadma police station on August 19.

Taking cognisance of autorickshaw thefts in the city, East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey formed a special raid team headed by DSP (HQ-2) to to bust the racket, SP (City) Kumar Shivashish said.

Following intelligence inputs, the team raided the residence of one Raeesh Ansari in Kapali area of Seraikela-Kharswan district on August 20 and recovered a tempo, multiple number plates, engine parts, a cutting machine, spare parts of a number of three-wheelers and three autorickshaws, Shivashish said.

Subsequent interrogation led police to nab two of Ansari's accomplices and recovered four more autorickshaws of different companies, he added.

The accused used to alter the appearance and parts of the stolen vehicles, which were then sold for Rs 70,000–Rs 80,000 using forged documents, Shivashish said. PTI BS MNB