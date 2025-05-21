Autorickshaw unions stage protests against bike taxi permission

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Auto rickshaw drivers demonstrated outside RTO offices in Maharashtra on Wednesday, demanding the rollback of the state permission for bike taxi service and bike pooling, citing its adverse impact on the livelihood of traditional auto rickshaws.

Auto Rickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatna Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra submitted a memorandum of demands to RTO offices.

A protest was also held outside the Andheri RTO (Regional Transport Office) in Mumbai.

A union leader hinted at launching wide-scale agitations if the government fails to revoke the twin decisions by June 25.

The government has issued a resolution (GR) last month allowing the launch of bike taxis and bike pooling in cities with a population exceeding one lakh.

Shashank Rao, president of the action committee of auto rickshaw drivers' unions, told PTI that a signature campaign will be launched from May 24, followed by the submission of demands on June 15 "If the government fails to take a positive decision before June 25, the action committee will decide its further course of action," Rao said.

The action committee claimed that the government's move to regularise bike taxi service has threatened the livelihood of drivers dependent on traditional auto rickshaws.

It alleged that the government acted "unilaterally" without consulting key stakeholders.

"The introduction of e-bike taxis will adversely impact the 15 lakh rickshaw drivers across Maharashtra," the action committee stated.

The action committee claimed that it had opposed the bike taxi rollout by the state-appointed committee and submitted its reservations. PTI KK NSK