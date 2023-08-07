Autumn Session of Assam Assembly from Sep 11

Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) The Autumn Session of Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on September 11, an official release said on Monday. According to the statement, the secretariat of the Assam Legislative Assembly has issued a notification calling the sitting of the House at 9:30 am on September 11, 2023.

When contacted, an official of the Assembly Secretariat told PTI that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House is likely to meet in the first week of September to finalise the tenure of the coming session.

"The proposal will be presented before the BAC to hold the session for five days. They will then confirm it," she added. PTI TR TR RG