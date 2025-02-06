Autumn session of Meghalaya Assembly to be held in new building: Speaker

Shillong, Feb 6 (PTI) Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Thursday said the autumn session this year will be held at the new assembly building, which is under construction at the New Shillong Township.

The Speaker said over 90 per cent of the work has been completed.

"The autumn session of the assembly this year will be held in the new assembly building. The delay is because we do not want to rush and endanger other members in the process," Sangma told PTI.

He said work is underway to install a 300-tonne dome.

"Once this work is finished, the building will be handed over to people concerned to complete the interior work," he said.

The Speaker also said that the 10-day budget session of the assembly has been scheduled to be held from February 28.

The Business Advisory Committee met here during the day to finalise the schedule of the session, he said. PTI JOP ACD