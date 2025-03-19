Avalanche alert issued for high altitude areas in five districts of Himachal

Shimla, Mar 19 (PTI) An avalanche alert has been issued for high-altitude areas in five out of 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours, the Met office said on Wednesday.

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, Chandigarh, issued an orange alert (unsafe condition) for avalanches in high-altitude areas of Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur (above 2,900 metres), a yellow alert (partly unsafe conditions) for Kullu and a green alert (isolated instability) for the Shimla district.

Weather remained mainly dry in the state over the past 24 hours since Tuesday evening. However, light snow was witnessed near the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, and Lahaul and Spiti police have advised commuters to be cautious and stay updated about weather conditions.

The road is open for traffic but as a precautionary measure, all tourist 4x4 vehicles have been directed to return towards Manali from the north portal of the tunnel, the police said.

The Met office has predicted light rain and snow at isolated places in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Thursday and Friday.

Keylong recorded the lowest night temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Dhaulakuan in the Sirmaur district was the hottest during the day, with a high of 30 degrees Celsius.