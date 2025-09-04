Avalanche in Chorabari area of ​​Kedarnath, officials say no need to panic

Rudraprayag, Sep 4 (PTI) An avalanche occurred near Chorabari glacier in the upper region of Kedarnath on Thursday, but there was no damage, officials said.

The Rudraprayag district administration in a statement said that the avalanche was recorded around 2 pm, five kilometres above the Kedarnath shrine.

It said the situation is normal, but rescue teams have been kept on alert as a precautionary measure.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said avalanches are normal in the high Himalayan region due to weather and natural conditions.

He said an expert team has also been alerted to assess the situation on the ground.

Rajwar appealed to people not to panic and urged them to avoid rumours or spreading misleading information.