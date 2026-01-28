Avalanche warning issued for vulnerable areas in J-K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) A high-level avalanche warning has been issued for several vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, including the Sonamarg tourist resort, officials said on Wednesday.

The advisory comes in the wake of a recent avalanche that struck near the New Truck Yard in Sonamarg at around 10.15 pm on Tuesday.

While no loss of life or property was reported, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were deployed immediately to assess the site, the officials said.

According to a spokesman with the Ganderbal Police said the chances of avalanches remain "very high" due to prevailing weather conditions.

He said the Ganderbal Police advises the general public, tourists and transporters to strictly avoid visiting or halting in avalanche-prone areas and that unnecessary movement in vulnerable zones can pose serious risks.

People travelling through the Sonamarg axis and adjoining areas should prioritise safety, follow official advisories and cooperate with local authorities, the spokesman said.

Concerned agencies are closely monitoring the situation and precautionary measures are being kept in place to ensure the safety if residents and visitors in the region, he added.