Average age of MPs elected to 18th Lok Sabha 56; 4 MPs elected at age 25

New Delhi: The average age of MPs elected to the 18th Lok Sabha is 56 years, a slight dip from 59 years in the 17th Lok Sabha, according to an analysis by think tank PRS Legislative Research.

The BJP is the largest party in the 18th Lok Sabha with 240 seats. The second largest party is the Congress with 99 seats, followed by the Samajwadi Party with 37.

According to the analysis, the average age of MPs elected to the 18th Lok Sabha is 56 years. The average age was 59 years in the 17th Lok Sabha.

It said 11 per cent of the MPs are aged 40 or below, and 38 per cent are between the age of 41 and 55.

About 52 per cent of the MPs are aged above 55 and the oldest MP is 82 years old.

The Samajwadi Party's Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj became the youngest candidates to win the Lok Sabha polls at the age of 25, while the DMK's T R Baalu (82) was the oldest candidate to win.