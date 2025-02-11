Avian Flu scare: Telangana intensifies checking in borders

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Following the rise in chicken deaths in neighboring states due to suspected avian influenza, Telangana has intensified checking at inter-state border check posts to prevent transportation of sick birds into the state and strengthened bio-security measures, a senior official of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry said on Tuesday.

Reports indicate the culling of large numbers of chickens in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra in recent days.

Checking on vehicles carrying poultry has been intensified as part of measures to restrict its movement and feed, the official said, adding awareness is also being created among the poultry farmers.

"Special teams have been formed and we are monitoring the situation. Veterinary doctors, along with police officials are conducting checks on vehicles carrying poultry at all inter-state border check posts in Telangana," the official told PTI.

Poultry vehicles without valid certificates and permissions are being denied entry into Telangana, the official further said.

The Telangana government in a circular asked the officials to be on alert and take up preparedness measures as a highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is reported in other states and the Centre has requested the states to strengthen the bio-security measures for preventing the spread of HPAI and protecting the poultry population.

"The District Collectors are therefore requested to enhance awareness among the poultry farmers and stake holders and the public about the HPAI prevention and critical role of the bio-security measures and prevent transportation of sick birds, proper disposal of dead birds," it said.

"They should be informed to bring any unusual deaths of poultry to the notice of staff in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department. District level meeting may be convened with Forest Department, Police Department, Health Department and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department to discuss the measures to be adopted to prevent the spread of the disease from other states into Telangana,"