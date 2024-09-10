Avian flue: Poultry farmers quarantined in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara (Odisha), Sep 10 (PTI) At least five poultry farmers were quarantined by the health department of the Odisha government on Tuesday after avian flue-affected chickens were found in their poultry farms in Kendrapara district, an official said.

The avian flu outbreak in the poultry farms in Kendrapara district was confirmed on Sunday after samples collected from ten dead chickens in Andara and Balia Gram Panchayats under Derabish block tested positive for the disease.

"We collected swab samples from five poultry owners on Tuesday and sent them to the Regional Medical Research Center (RMSS) in Bhubaneswar for testing. They were quarantined as a precautionary measure," Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Anita Patnaik said.

The process of culling chickens in the district continues for the fourth day.

“We have already culled around 10,000 chickens in the district. We advised people not to take chickens,” said Additional District Veterinary Officer (Disease Control) , Kendrapara, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohanty.

Meanwhile, the forest department has stepped up surveillance of birds in Bhitarkanika, Satabhaya, Hukitola and other major habitats.

The avian species have already arrived in the water bodies and mangrove forest this monsoon season to lay eggs, said the Divisional Forest Officer of Rajnagar Wildlife (mangrove) Forest Division, Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav. PTI COR AAM AAM