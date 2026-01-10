Avian influenza: 7,625 birds culled in Kerala’s Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) As many as 7,625 birds were culled on Saturday in parts of coastal Alappuzha district after avian influenza was confirmed in certain panchayats, officials said.

The culling operations were carried out in Karuvatta and Pallippad panchayats.

Of the total, 2,886 birds were culled in Pallippad, while 4,739 birds were culled in Karuvatta by evening, according to a statement.

The operations were led by the Rapid Response Team of the Animal Husbandry Department, which also undertook sanitation and cleaning measures in the affected areas, it added.

Officials said strict surveillance and control measures remain in place to prevent further spread of the disease.

Avian influenza (AI), also known as bird flu, is a zoonotic viral disease that primarily affects poultry and may occasionally spill over to mammals, including humans and swine.