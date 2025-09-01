Avian influenza: another painted stork found dead at Delhi zoo

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The National Zoological Park (NZP) has stepped up surveillance and bio-security measures after a fresh carcass of a migratory painted stork was found near a pond and another stork was detected sick in the water bird aviary, officials said on Monday.

The sick bird has been shifted to the isolation ward for treatment and observation, while swab samples have been sent for screening.

The carcass of the dead migratory painted stork has also been dispatched to the laboratory, they said.

According to officials, samples collected earlier from migratory painted storks in the pond area on August 30 had tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

“Thorough cleaning and disinfection with virucide in animal houses and bird enclosures are being carried out twice a day,” an official said.

Meanwhile, an emergency virtual meeting of the NZP Health Advisory Committee, comprising experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, and veterinary colleges in Hisar and Mathura, has also been convened to decide further steps to contain the infection and safeguard both wild animals and zoo staff.

On Friday, it was first reported that painted storks and ibises had died, prompting the zoo authorities to shut the premises for visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure. PTI NSM AMJ AMJ