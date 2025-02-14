Avian influenza: No chicken, eggs to carnivores in Hyderabad zoo as precaution

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) The Nehru Zoological Park here has halted the supply of chicken and eggs for carnivores as a precautionary measure amid reports of chicken deaths in neighbouring states due to suspected avian influenza.

The zoo authorities used to feed 35 kgs of chicken and about 140 eggs to carnivores, including tigers, lions, panther and jaguars, zoo sources said on Friday.

The meat-eating animals are now fed mutton, beef and pork in place of chicken and eggs, they said.

Spread over an area of 380 acres, the zoo is home to a wide variety of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.

Following the rise in chicken deaths in neighbouring states due to suspected avian influenza, Telangana has intensified checking at inter-state border check posts to prevent transportation of sick birds into the state and strengthened bio-security measures, a senior official of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry said two days ago.

Reports indicate the culling of large numbers of chickens in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra in recent days. PTI SJR SJR ADB