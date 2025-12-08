Aviation crisis result of structural deficiency built over years: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Demanding a probe into the IndiGo flight disruptions, the CPI(M) on Monday said that the aviation crisis being witnessed in India is a natural consequence of the structural deficiency that has been created in the air transport sector over the years.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) expressed strong resentment over the "complete disregard for air travellers in the country". The Left party said it views the current air travel crisis in the country as a result of structural factors relating to the emergence of a virtual monopoly/duopoly in India's air transport sector.

"New regulations introduced by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), subsequent to judicial directives, were meant to ensure fatigue management of the aircrew, particularly that of the pilots, and address concerns of the safety of air travellers in general. On the one hand, despite having ample time to do so, Indigo did not take adequate preparations, thereby bringing their operations to almost a grinding halt," the CPI(M) said. It pointed out that IndiGo managed to coerce the DGCA to postpone the implementation of its regulations, thereby seriously compromising safety, and the abrupt disruption created conditions for other airlines to make huge windfall profits, making air travel itself unviable, even for medical emergencies.

"The current crisis is a natural consequence of the structural deficiency that has been created in the air transport sector over the years. It also signals a forewarning for other infrastructure sectors where similar monopolies and duopolies have emerged with charges of cronyism flying thick and fast," it said.

"Incidentally, allegations of Indigo contributing towards the BJP through the electoral bonds have also surfaced," the CPI(M) said.

The Politburo of the Left party demanded an independent enquiry, either with Supreme Court oversight or through a Joint Parliamentary Committee, be initiated immediately to fix the accountability of all those responsible for the crisis.

"The government must also ensure that the price cap on airfares is firmly adhered to at all times," it said.

Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday as the disruptions in the crisis-hit airline's flight operations entered the seventh day. PTI AO MPL MPL