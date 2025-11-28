Aviation ministry allows coconuts to be carried in ''Irumudi'' as cabin baggage

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed coconuts carried by pilgrims to Sabarimala in 'Irumudi' to be allowed in the cabin baggage with immediate effect, the government said.

The permission to carry the coconuts in the cabin baggage would be allowed until the end of the Mandalam--Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

"Coconuts carried by the pilgrims to Sabarimala in Irumudi may be allowed in cabin baggage after the X-ray, ETD and physical check under strict supervision by ASG CISF (Aviation Security Group, Central Industrial Security Force) till the duration of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage," an official release by the Rajesh Nirwan, Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said.

The Mandalam-Makarvilakku pilgrimage roughly runs for two months. It usually starts in mid-November and goes on till mid-January.

"This exemption order shall come into force with immediate effect," the release added. PTI CORR VIJ VIJ ADB