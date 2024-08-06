Aviation security week observed at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India is observing aviation security week at the Kolkata airport from August 5-11, emphasising the importance of vigilance and proactive security measures, an official said.

The theme for the 'Aviation Security Culture Week 2024' is ‘See it, Say it, Secure it’, he said.

Nivedita Dubey, Regional Executive Director, Eastern Region and Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Airport Director, NSCBI Airport, Kolkata, inaugurated the aviation security week on Monday.

A new automated teller machine (ATM) was also inaugurated in the arrival area of the airport on Monday.

The airports under the AAI are continuously upgrading passenger facilities, it said in a statement. PTI SBN RBT