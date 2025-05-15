Aviation watchdog BCAS revokes security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Aviation watchdog BCAS on Thursday revoked the security clearance of ground handling company Celebi Airport Services India, a unit of Turkiye’s Celebi, with immediate effect in the "interest of national security".

The move by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security came against the backdrop of Turkiye's backing for Pakistan and its condemnation of India's recent strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. Pakistan had also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the military conflict with India.

Official sources, meanwhile, said the government may discourage people from going to Turkiye as well as Azerbaijan, which had also actively supported Pakistan in the conflict. As a result, there is likely to be a significant drop in visits of Indian tourists, hosting of destination weddings and shooting of Indian films in the two countries in the coming days, the sources said.

"... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security," the BCAS said in an order. The security clearance under the category 'Ground Handling Agency' was approved by the BCAS in November 2022.

There are also calls in certain quarters for boycotting Turkish goods and tourism. Some online travel portals and associations have issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye.

While India's trade ties with the two countries have already come under scrutiny, multiple educational institutions, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have either suspended their collaboration with universities in Turkiye or are considering it.

in a post on X, Jamia Millia Islamia said it has suspended all academic collaborations with institutions affiliated with the government of Turkiye.

“Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation,” the university said.

Çelebi Aviation India rejected allegations regarding the company’s ownership and operations in India and reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the country's aviation sector.

“We are not a Turkish organisation by any standard and adhere fully to globally accepted practices of corporate governance, transparency, and neutrality, with no political affiliations or links to any foreign government or individuals,” it said in a statement.

In compliance with the BCAS directive, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) formally ended its association with Çelebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Following the termination, DIAL is working closely with existing service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations while safeguarding employee welfare, a DIAL statement said.

Celebi Airport Services India, which is part of Turkiye-based Celebi, offers services at nine airports -- Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa (GOX), Ahmedabad and Chennai. Celebi has been operating in India for the past 15 years.

According to Celebi's website, its presence in India grew exponentially with three different entities.

Official sources told PTI the government is actively considering discouraging Indians from visiting Turkiye and Azerbaijan. A large number of Indian tourists visit the two countries every year bringing in a sizeable amount of revenue, they noted.

"Indians spend crores of rupees in destination weddings, giving very good revenue to the two countries. We will see how we can slow down the hosting of such events by the Indians in Turkiye and Azerbaijan which supported Pakistan against India," the sources said.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Wednesday appealed to Indian artistes and producers to boycott Turkiye as a shooting destination for its pro-Pakistan stance.

"From the government side also, there will be no support to film-makers shooting films in Turkiye and Azerbaijan," the sources said.

According to estimates, about three lakh Indian tourists visited Turkiye in 2024 and over two lakh to Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, a trader in Pune claimed to have received a threatening voice message from Pakistan, days after a group of fruit traders in the city decided to stop importing apples from Turkiye to protest against that country's open support to Pakistan.

Suyog Zende, a trader at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee, commonly known as Marketyard in Pune, and some others had said they will not deal in apples from Turkiye.

"Around 9 this morning, I started getting calls on my phone but did not pick up the phone. Later I received a voice note message. The message contained slurs for India and said we cannot do any harm to Pakistan or Turkiye. I sent a voice note responding to the threats," he told reporters in Pune.

Traders at Marketyard also threw apples imported from Turkiye on the road.

According to Zende, traders in Pune import apples, litchi, plum, cherry and dry fruits from Turkiye. The import of apples alone is to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore, he had said earlier.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Pune traders for adopting a 'nation first' stand.

“At this juncture, `nation first' should be our stand. There is a need to teach a lesson not only to those who orchestrated the killings in Pahalgam but also to the countries supporting them. I welcome this organic feeling of `nation first' among citizens," Fadnavis told reporters. PTI RAM IAS ACB MHS SPK GSN GSN GSN