Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred IAS officer Avinash Pathak as the new collector of Beed district.

Pathak, a 2013 batch IAS officer, currently served as the chief executive officer of Beed Zilla Parishad.

Pathak's transfer order, signed by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre, was issued during the day.

He will take charge as the Beed collector from Deepa Mudhol Munde, it said. PTI AW NP