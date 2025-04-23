Avoid alcohol to curb liver diseases, says 'Liver Champion' awardee Dr Ashok Chauhan

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Avoiding alcohol and consuming healthy food can help curb liver diseases, Dr Ashok Chauhan, who was recently conferred with the prestigious "Liver Champion Award", has said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena presented the award on April 19 (World Liver Day) at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

"Liver health plays a crucial role in overall well-being, and it is our collective responsibility to promote awareness and adopt preventive measures. Avoiding alcohol and consuming healthy food can help curb liver diseases," said Dr Chauhan, according to an official statement from Amity.

Dr Chauhan is the founder and president of the Amity Education Group.

The award is a recognition for his assistance in raising awareness of liver health issues throughout India and in national outreach initiatives like the "Empathy Campaign" and "Project Prakash," which focus on liver disease prevention and education, the statement mentioned.

The event was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ILBS Director Dr. SK Sarin and other senior government officials. PTI MHS AMJ AMJ AMJ