Avoid excessive make-up during duty hours: Lucknow medical varsity's work conduct for nurses

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Lucknow-based King George's Medical University (KGMU) has come up for its nurses with a book of work conduct, which asks them "not to wear excessive jewellery and avoid excessive make-up during their duty hours".

There are more than 2,000 permanent nurses and another 2,000 on a contractual basis in the KGMU.

Elaborating on the book of work conduct, which was recently issued by the KGMU, its official spokesperson, Prof K K Singh, on Tuesday said, "A book of work conduct has been issued by the KGMU, which contains dos and don'ts." Some of the dos and don'ts are -- speak with the patients pleasantly and politely. If the patient is in a serious condition, then the nurse should not lose patience, the book says.

"Inform the doctor immediately if they notice any change in any patient, and continuously monitor the condition of the newly-admitted patient," according to the expected work conduct for the nurses.

Singh said the dress code should be appropriate.

Asked whether the nurses can wear jewellery or not, the KGMU spokesperson said, "In the eight hours of duty hours, avoid excessive make-up and excessive jewellery. Try to be simple, and try to look like a nurse. After this, you have 16 hours (for yourself)." He also said that the nurses have been asked to be punctual as far as discharge of duties is concerned, look after their own health and maintain cleanliness in their lives. PTI NAV MAN KSS KSS