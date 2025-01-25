Avoid fake narratives, disruptive campaign: CEC to political parties

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar requested political parties on Saturday to avoid disruptive campaigning, saying it can cause disillusionment among youngsters regarding the electoral process.

Addressing the 15th National Voters' Day event here in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and representatives of political parties, Kumar said fake narratives should also be avoided.

At the same time, he assured political parties that the Election Commission (EC) will respond in writing to concerns flagged by them on the electoral process and the suggestions made by them to improve the system.

Kumar also flagged the "dangerous trend" all over the world of misinformation and fake narratives, saying these are the single-biggest threat to democracies.

National Voters' Day is being celebrated for the last 15 years to mark the inception of the EC on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. PTI NAB RC SZM SZM