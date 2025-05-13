Avoid India Gate: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra'

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Traffic near the C-Hexagon around India Gate and nearby areas in Lutyens' Delhi went out of gear on Tuesday evening following 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' from Kartavya Path to the National War Memorial.

The commuters, particularly office-goers, met with a hard time as the march caused massive traffic congestion on a working day.

Many shared their frustration, expressing their aversion for regular traffic diversions and restrictions put by the Delhi Police for VIP routes and events.

"Why common people have to suffer every time, that too on a busy route?" asked a commuter.

He said that they regularly see such restrictions and diversions put by the Delhi Police due to some reason or the other. However, all this just exacerbates problems regularly.

"Traffic in Delhi is already bad and to top that they put such traffic diversions and rules. What is our fault? We just want to reach our homes on time from office," said the commuter.

Another commuter took to X and called traffic on Mathura road 'a pure mess'.

"Even in an area like Lutyens’ Delhi, we have to face such traffic congestion. Sometimes it is a VIP movement, on other days it is a march. Traffic in Delhi needs a serious overhaul and plans should be made on making the national capital rid of any traffic," an X user said.

An office-goer said that there was heavy traffic on Lal Qila road while he was on his way back from office to home.

"The authorities need to think of a solution and think about problems common people face," he added.

Delhi Traffic Police had earlier advised vehicle owners to avoid the C-Hexagon around India Gate and nearby areas.

It said that in anticipation of the traffic load, vehicular movement will be regulated in the vicinity with several stretches, including Tilak Marg, Rafi Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Man Singh Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, and Purana Quila Road, set to witness traffic diversions.

Key diversion points have been identified at the Tilak Marg- Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg and other crossings.

The authorities have advised commuters to avoid these areas during the event for a hassle-free journey. No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park along the C-Hexagon and adjacent roads.

Towed vehicles will be moved to the traffic pit in front of Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg, the advisory read. PTI SSJ BM AS AS